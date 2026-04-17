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Embiid (abdomen) is officially out for Game 1 against Boston on Sunday, according to 76ers reporter Dave Uram.

76ers coach Nick Nurse didn't provide an updated timetable for Embiid, though it's been widely reported that he would miss at least the start of the first round. The 76ers will likely lean on Adem Bona and Andre Drummond in the meantime.

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