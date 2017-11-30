76ers' Joel Embiid: Confirmed out for rest Thursday

Embiid is confirmed to be sitting out for rest Thursday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It was reported on Wednesday that Embiid would sit out the second night of the team's current back-to-back set, so this was the expected move all along. Embiid should be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, though in the meantime, Amir Johnson will start at center in his place, while Richaun Holmes should see more minutes as well off the bench.