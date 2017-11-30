76ers' Joel Embiid: Confirmed out for rest Thursday
Embiid is confirmed to be sitting out for rest Thursday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It was reported on Wednesday that Embiid would sit out the second night of the team's current back-to-back set, so this was the expected move all along. Embiid should be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, though in the meantime, Amir Johnson will start at center in his place, while Richaun Holmes should see more minutes as well off the bench.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another monster effort in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Wednesday, to sit out Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 30 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Saturday with cold•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.