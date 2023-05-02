Head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (knee) is still considered doubtful for Wednesday's Game 2 in Boston, but the MVP candidate could be upgraded if he responds well to Tuesday's workout, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid missed the series-clinching Game 4 win over Brooklyn and remained sidelined for Monday's Game 1 victory in Boston due to a knee sprain, but he's doing everything in his power to get back on the court to help his team. He did some light shooting ahead of Monday's game and will go through a skeleton workout Tuesday, and how he responds to those events will be the determining factor in his availability moving forward. An official update on his availability for Game 2 likely won't come until hours before Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tip-off.