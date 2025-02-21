Embiid (knee) recorded 15 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes in Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid was held out of the 76ers' final game prior to the All-Star break Feb. 12 in Brooklyn due to left knee injury management, but he made his return to action for the team's first contest of the second half. Aside from cleaning up at the free-throw line, Embiid wasn't able to get much going offensively in the blowout loss, with his 33.3 percent mark from the field representing his third-worst shooting performance of the season. Shortly before the All-Star break, Embiid told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he might require another surgery on his left knee, but the 30-year-old appears set to continue playing even though he clearly hasn't been in top form this season. The 76ers will likely give Embiid frequent maintenance, and fantasy managers shouldn't count on him playing both legs of back-to-back set at any point this season.