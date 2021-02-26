Embiid dropped 23 points (5-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes of Thursday's victory over the Mavericks.

Embiid has now shot 30 percent or less in three straight games, going 14-for-53 over that span. Although he's struggled shooting from the field, Embiid has made a living at the free throw line, getting to the charity stripe 10 or more times in nine straight games and hitting on 87.1 percent. Although he only grabbed nine boards, he sat out the last two minutes of the third quarter and the entire fourth with the game well in the bag for the Sixers. In 11 February games, Embiid is averaging 31.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks while taking 12.3 free throws per game.