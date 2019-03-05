76ers' Joel Embiid: Could join team in Houston

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Orlando and could also miss Wednesday's matchup in Chicago after failing to work out Tuesday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The fact that Embiid didn't participate in a workout Tuesday is a bit concerning, and it looks like he won't return until Friday at the earliest. "There's a chance he'll meet us in Houston," stated head coach Brett Brown. It doesn't sound like Embiid will even travel with the team to Chicago at this point, meaning he'd miss his seventh straight contest due to a left knee injury. The Sixers should update his availability accordingly as the week progresses.