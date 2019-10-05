76ers' Joel Embiid: Could play back-to-backs
Embiid could play both games in certain sets of back-to-backs according to GM Elton Brand, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier reports.
While this news isn't shocking, it's a good indication of where Embiid's general health is at heading into the 2018-19 season. The big-man began last season by playing back-to-backs but was held out of an increasing amount of them as the season took its toll on his health. Any additional time on the court would be a boon to Embiid's fantasy value, however, for both the Philadelphia coaching staff as well as fantasy owners, his health is of foremost importance. In 64 games last season, Embiid averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes per contest.
