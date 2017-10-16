76ers' Joel Embiid: Could see limited minutes to start season

Coach Brett Brown said Embiid (ankle) could see minutes in the teens to start the season, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is currently dealing with a minor ankle sprain, but he was able to go through practice Monday and appears to be trending towards being available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards. If he does get cleared as expected, however, Embiid could be limited to minutes in the upper-teens, which also may be the case over the first few weeks of the season. "I don't really know if there's a solid number," coach Brett Brown said on Monday. "If I were to choose a number, it would be somewhere like in the teens." Brown also went on to mention that he hopes Embiid will be able to play around 32 minutes per game by January, so it sounds like the Sixers will slowly ease Embiid into a larger workload as the season moves on. With all that being said, Embiid should still be deployed in season-long leagues right away, as he's already proven to be capable of putting up big numbers in limited action.