76ers' Joel Embiid: Could sit Wednesday

Embiid could sit out Wednesday's game against the Magic, as it's the second game of a back-to-back, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Embiid has already missed three games this season, and he's seeing just 27.7 minutes per contest. It's possible he gets some extra run with Al Horford (rest) out Tuesday, but that might be at the cost of playing Wednesday.

