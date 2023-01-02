Embiid is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to low back soreness.

Embiid was a late addition to the injury report Monday morning with low back soreness. Last time out, the superstar big man posted his first triple-double of the year but tied his season-low with just 28 minutes played. His lack of playing time was initially thought to be due to Philadelphia's large lead over the Thunder on Saturday, but it may have been something more. Either way, fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Embiid's status ahead of Monday's 7:00 PM ET tipoff before locking the MVP candidate in lineups.