Embiid fell awkwardly on his knee during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Pelicans, and his status for Saturday's game against the Thunder is uncertain, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's matchup. Coach Doc Rivers said that the plan was to play Embiid in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, but the team will now wait before determining his status against Oklahoma City. If Embiid is held out Saturday, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott could see increased run for Philadelphia.