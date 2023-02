Embiid is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he's still expected to play Thursday versus Memphis, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Per Bontemps, Embiid scrimmaged with the team Wednesday, but he didn't participate in Thursday's morning shootaround. As of now, there doesn't appear to be any concern that the MVP candidate will miss the contest, but his production and usage may take a hit. Fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Embiid's status closely ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip.