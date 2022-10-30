Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid landed on the injury report Sunday due to the illness. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but he'll have over 24 hours to clear the issue before Monday's matchup. If the superstar big man is sidelined, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be candidates for increased minutes, but James Harden and Tyrese Maxey would handle the majority of the playmaking opportunities.