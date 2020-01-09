76ers' Joel Embiid: Dealing with torn ligament

Embiid (finger) has been diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament in his left hand, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Embiid was already ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Boston, but this latest news could mean he'll be set for an extended absence. The Sixers are said to be "evaluating their options" as to how to move forward, but given the severity of the injury, Embiid could be slated for surgery that would presumably sideline him for an extended period of time.