Embiid (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Embiid has missed three straight games due to a non-COVID illness, but he could return to action Monday. Coach Doc Rivers said the star big man practiced Sunday and has a "75 percent chance" of being available against the Suns, so it appears like Embiid is more probable than questionable. Regardless, fantasy managers likely won't know Embiid's official availability until closer to Monday's 8:00 PM ET tip.