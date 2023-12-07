Embiid (illness) registered 50 points (19-29 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 131-126 win over the Wizards.

Embiid joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine and teammate Tyrese Maxey as the fourth player to score 50-plus points in a game this season. The reigning NBA MVP had missed the 76ers' last two games with an illness, but he returned to practice Monday and faced no restrictions while slotting back into the starting five Wednesday. He continues to cause trouble for opposing defenses, scoring 30-plus points six straight times and recording 10-plus free throw attempts in 10 of his last 11 appearances.