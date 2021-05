Embiid notched 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Embiid couldn't follow up his 34-point performance from Sunday and had one of his worst games of the season from a shooting perspective, but he still contributed a double-double while also pacing Philadelphia in the blocks department. The star big man has six double-doubles over his last 10 appearances.