Embiid has been diagnosed with a displaced flap in his left meniscus and is evaluating his treatment options, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid's injury is not a setback related to the previous left knee issue, which he was wearing a brace for at the time of Tuesday's incident involving his meniscus. Rest and rehab or a surgical procedure are both potential options, but Embiid has yet to determine his recovery plan. A displaced meniscal flap entails a partial tearing of a component of the meniscus, often with a fragment of torn meniscus displacing into the knee and causing irritation. The severity and specific location of Embiid's tear are factors that will dictate treatment, but he is out indefinitely until a course of action is established.