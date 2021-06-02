Embiid (knee) has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear and will be day-to-day after sitting out Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid has avoided a truly serious knee injury, but even a small meniscus tear puts his availability in question for the rest of the series, if not the rest of the playoffs. The Sixers should be able to close out the series against the Wizards even without Embiid, so we shouldn't be surprised if he sits out unless a shocking Game 7 occurs. While the star center is sidelined, expect Dwight Howard and Mike Scott to see increased run.