76ers' Joel Embiid: Ditches splint, using tape

Embiid will no longer wear a splint on his left hand during games, opting for tape instead, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Since coming back from a torn ligament in his left hand Jan. 28, Embiid has sported a splint for some extra support. He's apparently feeling some improvements, so he'll go with a lighter option. Since his return, he's averaging 21.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks.