76ers' Joel Embiid: Does PT and individual court work
Embiid went through physical therapy and individual court work at the 76ers' practice facility Wednesday, rather than practicing with the rest of the team in Sacramento, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was sat for rest Tuesday, though the 76ers still pulled out a win against the Jazz. The big man, despite seeing a career-high 30 minutes Nov. 1 against Atlanta, is still being monitored heavily to make sure he remains healthy long-term given his injury history. Embiid is scheduled to join the team later Wednesday, however, so it seems likely he'll play Thursday against the Kings. He should be considered available for that game unless word comes otherwise.
