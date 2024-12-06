Embiid (knee), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, was present at Friday morning's shootaround but didn't participate, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid is set to miss his seventh consecutive outing Friday, and his inactivity during Friday's shootaround doesn't bode well for his status ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Bulls. On a more positive note, the big man has been active in workouts over the last few days, according to Krell. The 76ers are extremely thin in the frontcourt with the 2023 MVP and Adem Bona (knee) sidelined, and if Andre Drummond (ankle) is unable to play Friday, the club should continue to take an extended look at Guerschon Yabusele with Pete Nance likely seeing minutes off the bench.