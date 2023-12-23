Embiid missed Saturday's practice due to an ankle injury, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid didn't practice on Saturday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during Friday's game against Toronto. Head coach Nick Nurse stated that there is "some" concern over the injury, but it doesn't seem to be too serious. The Sixers travel to Miami on Monday, so Embiid has a couple of days to get healthy. If he is ultimately unable to go, Paul Reed and Robert Covington could be in line for extra minutes.