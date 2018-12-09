76ers' Joel Embiid: Doesn't practice Sunday

Embiid did not participate in Sunday's practice due to a migraine, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Embiid missed Friday's game for rest purposes, and his absence from Sunday's practice puts him in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest. The big man should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons at this point. If Embiid is unable to play, Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson would once again stand to benefit from some extra run.