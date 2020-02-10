76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant display versus Bulls

Embiid ended up with 28 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.

Embiid was cleared to play after having been listed as questionable earlier in the day due to neck tightness. Embiid contributed across every category and put together one of his more well-rounded stat lines of the season. He'll look to build on this effort heading into Tuesday's tilt against the Clippers.