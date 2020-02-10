76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant display versus Bulls
Embiid ended up with 28 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.
Embiid was cleared to play after having been listed as questionable earlier in the day due to neck tightness. Embiid contributed across every category and put together one of his more well-rounded stat lines of the season. He'll look to build on this effort heading into Tuesday's tilt against the Clippers.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.