Embiid finished Sunday's 137-126 win over the Pacers with 37 points (12-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes.

Embiid has been the top scorer for the 76ers in each of their last eight games, but took a step back in that category to Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a career-high 50 points in Sunday's win. Embiid was still his dominant self as he grabbed eight offensive rebounds and was able to get to the free throw line at will. He's had double-digit attempts from the charity stripe in five of his last seven games and is averaging 33.2 points per game in November. He'll look to replicate his performance Tuesday in a rematch with the Pacers at home.