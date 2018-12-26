76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in Christmas loss
Embiid totaled 34 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Boston.
Embiid did all he could to avoid defeat Tuesday but ultimately fell short as the Celtics rallied to win in overtime. Embiid shot 10-of-17 from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the line in an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. Embiid is sitting just outside the top 12 this season but could make a push and is a real chance to finish as a top-10 player.
