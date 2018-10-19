76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in comfortable victory
Embiid poured in 30 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over Chicago.
Embiid completely dominated on both ends of the floor Thursday, leading the Sixers to a comfortable 19-point victory over the Bulls. The full workload seems to be agreeing with the big man having now recorded back to back double-doubles. He was likely available on the turn in most standard drafts and thus far is looking like a bargain at that price. Saturday's matchup with the Magic will be another opportunity for Embbid to solidify himself as one of the dominant big men in the league.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in season opener•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes off for 29 in loss to Mavs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 21 in preseason win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant performance to end the season•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Churns out another double-double in Game 4 win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...