76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in comfortable victory

Embiid poured in 30 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over Chicago.

Embiid completely dominated on both ends of the floor Thursday, leading the Sixers to a comfortable 19-point victory over the Bulls. The full workload seems to be agreeing with the big man having now recorded back to back double-doubles. He was likely available on the turn in most standard drafts and thus far is looking like a bargain at that price. Saturday's matchup with the Magic will be another opportunity for Embbid to solidify himself as one of the dominant big men in the league.