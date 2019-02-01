76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in victory

Embiid finished with 26 points (8-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 victory over the Warriors.

Embiid hit just 8-of-24 from the field Thursday but compensated with 20 boards, five assists, and a pair of steals. Embiid has appeared a bit banged up over the past week or so but it has only cost him one game. He continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis and is on track for a top-10 finish this season.