Embiid went for 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Embiid carried the Sixers on both ends of the court, but his efforts were not enough to pull the upset in the series opener against Boston. Embiid's usage rate should remain quite high ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 considering the absence of Ben Simmons (kneecap), which makes the uber-talented big man the undisputed top offensive option in the 76ers roster.