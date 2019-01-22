76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Monday's win

Embiid recorded 32 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets.

Embiid had been listed as a game-time decision due to back tightness but ultimately gave it a go and dominated despite playing fairly limited minutes. Embiid destroyed Nene Hilario, Kenneth Faried, and P.J. Tucker, and was subbed out early in the fourth quarter because the game was such a blowout. Embiid's back issues are worth keeping an eye on, but he has appeared in 45 of 48 contests this season and seems determined to prove he's capable of performing through pain as long as it's manageable.