76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Monday's win
Embiid recorded 32 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets.
Embiid had been listed as a game-time decision due to back tightness but ultimately gave it a go and dominated despite playing fairly limited minutes. Embiid destroyed Nene Hilario, Kenneth Faried, and P.J. Tucker, and was subbed out early in the fourth quarter because the game was such a blowout. Embiid's back issues are worth keeping an eye on, but he has appeared in 45 of 48 contests this season and seems determined to prove he's capable of performing through pain as long as it's manageable.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.