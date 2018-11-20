76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Monday's win

Embiid recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Suns.

Embiid continues to deliver incredible offensive and defensive counting stats, and his ability to get to the free-throw line (and sink them) bolsters his already impressive scoring prowess. While coach Brett Brown indicated that Embiid could receive a night off at some point to rest his bruised hand, it's unlikely that will take place on Wednesday, as Embiid will probably be amped up to face another elite big man in Anthony Davis.