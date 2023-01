Embiid logged 35 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 win over the Lakers.

Embiid was the focal point of the final play, stifling Russell Westbrook as he drove to the hoop and attempted a layup to win the game. Embiid's four games after a three-game absence have been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over that span.