76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Sunday's win
Embiid contributed 37 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 win over the Lakers.
Embiid played through an illness for the second straight game and bounced back in a big way following Friday's subpar showing. It's rare that Embiid doesn't record a single block, but fantasy owners can't complain on a night when he produces in every other category and barely misses any of the shots he throws up. Assuming he is good to go for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, expect Embiid to remain as aggressive as always against a team that has had Philadelphia's number over the last two seasons.
