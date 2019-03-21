76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Embiid delivered 37 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 20-21 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 win over the Celtics.

Embiid finally got the best of Al Horford and the Celtics, as he not only dominated in terms of box score counting stats (career highs in rebounding and made free throws) but also helped his team earn a much-needed victory. It's fairly likely that Embiid will receive at least a night or two off down the stretch of the regular season. Still, he remains an elite option across all formats, and the 76ers are likely to keep pressing on in pursuit of the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.