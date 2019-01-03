76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Embiid (knee) accumulated 42 points (12-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 17-19 FT), 18 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.

Embiid (knee soreness) was listed as questionable leading up to Tuesday's contest against the Clippers and carried the same injury designation heading into this one. Nevertheless, Embiid was dominant in both showings, and he'll now have a couple days to rest up for Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.