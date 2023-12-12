Embiid notched 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 146-101 win over the Wizards.

There are not many players as hot as Embiid these days. He's scored at least 30 points in his last eight appearances, and the 76ers are 6-2 in those games. During that span, Embiid has been the second best player in nine-category leagues behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with averages of 35.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.