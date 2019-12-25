76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in win against Bucks

Embiid finished with 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 boards, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Embiid won the battle of Eastern Conference superstars, turning in another dominant performance while tying for the game high in points in the Christmas Day contest. It was Embiid's 21st double-double of the season, while he took more than 20 shots for the third time this month. The 76ers face the Magic on Friday.