76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in win against the Bucks
Embiid finished with 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 boards, three assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Embiid won the battle of Eastern Conference superstars, turning in another dominant performance while tying for the game-high in points in the Christmas Day contest. It was Embiid's 21st double-double of the season while he took more than 20 shots for the third time this month. The 76ers face the Magic on Friday.
