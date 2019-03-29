76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in win
Embiid provided 39 points (12-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 27 minutes Thursday against the Nets.
Embiid demolished the Nets frontline, scoring 39 points in just 27 minutes of run. Importantly, Embiid seems to have found his stroke from behind the arc of late, drilling 11-of-26 attempts over his past five games. Embiid's putting together an MVP caliber season and should remain a top-tier fantasy option even if he has his workload narrowed down the stretch.
