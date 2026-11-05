Embiid chipped in 26 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over Detroit.

Embiid controlled the interior, pulling down four offensive rebounds while converting all 10 of his free-throw attempts. The veteran center delivered a strong double-double despite struggling from beyond the arc, providing Philadelphia with a reliable presence in the paint. His 33-minute workload was also encouraging for fantasy managers monitoring his availability and playing time.