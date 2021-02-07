Embiid had 33 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets.

Embiid had another dominant night, and he extended his run of games with at least 28 points to eight contests -- he's the first Philadelphia since Allen Iverson to accomplish that feat. Embiid might rest on a regular basis, but he's a dominant force on both ends of the court when he's available and should remain one of the league's premier big men going forward across all formats.