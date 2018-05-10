76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant performance to end the season

Embiid finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid capped off his second full season with a dominant performance in the narrow Game Five loss. Embiid lived up to the hype, for the most part, this season despite the odd injury. His major layoff was due to a freak injury as opposed to any setbacks from his previous long-term injuries. This bodes well for his future and if you are looking at grabbing him next season, he is likely to be a borderline first-round player.