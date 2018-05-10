76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant performance to end the season
Embiid finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Celtics.
Embiid capped off his second full season with a dominant performance in the narrow Game Five loss. Embiid lived up to the hype, for the most part, this season despite the odd injury. His major layoff was due to a freak injury as opposed to any setbacks from his previous long-term injuries. This bodes well for his future and if you are looking at grabbing him next season, he is likely to be a borderline first-round player.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Churns out another double-double in Game 4 win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Game 2 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Pivotal in series clinching victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....