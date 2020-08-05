Embiid posted 30 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Wizards.

Embiid made easy work of the Wizards' inexperienced frontline on both ends of the court. It's only the second time in Embiid's career that he's posted at least 30 points, 11 boards, three assists, three steals and two blocks. With Ben Simmons' (hamstring) status unclear for Friday's game against the Magic, Embiid could be in line for an even bigger workload.