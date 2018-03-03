76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates both ends versus Hornets
Embiid produced 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.
Embiid significantly outplayed Dwight Howard in their head-to-head matchup en route to his fifth double-double in the last six games. Perhaps the one hole in his game from a fantasy perspective is his shooting from the foul stripe, where his mark sits at just 61 percent. Still, fantasy owners should be thrilled with Embiid's consistent multi-category production as one of the breakout stars of the season.
