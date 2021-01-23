Embiid recorded 38 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in a 122-110 win Friday versus Boston.

Embiid mostly took perimeter shots Wednesday when he scored 42 points against Boston. He utilized a different approach Friday by largely attempting field goals in the paint. Embiid has provided MVP-caliber production during recent matchups; if able to subtract his performance on Jan. 14 (vs. Miami), he would have averaged 41.7 points across Philadelphia's past three games.