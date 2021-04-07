Embiid scored 35 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-20 FT) to go along with six rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Embiid reached the free-throw line at least 20 times for the second time this season, and used that as his primary method of scoring. He struggled from deep but otherwise shot well from the field. While the rest of his line wasn't particularly impressive, it was encouraging to see Embiid reach a relatively full minutes workload after missing 12 of the team's last 15 games with a knee injury.