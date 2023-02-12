Embiid closed Saturday's 101-98 victory over the Nets with 37 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Embiid played on the second night of a back-to-back despite dealing with an ongoing foot issue, carrying the 76ers to a hard-fought victory. Trailing for much of the contest, Embiid and James Harden took over down the stretch, ensuring the team remains in the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Currently the third-ranked player in nine-category formats, Embiid is a lock to end the season as a top-5 player, barring injury of course.