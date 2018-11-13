76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates Heat in win
Embiid scored 35 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 16-20 FT) while adding 18 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Heat.
The points and boards were both game highs for either team, as Embiid dropped 30-plus points for the ninth time while supplying his eighth straight double-double and 14th overall in 15 games. It will be interesting to see how the addition of Jimmy Butler to the Sixers' lineup affects Embiid's usage, but given the dominant numbers he's posted so far, it's hard to imagine his shot attempts -- particularly the career-high 11.1 free-throw attempts per game he's averaging -- will decrease too much.
