76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in easy win
Embiid finished with 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over the Raptors.
Embiid controlled the paint Saturday, taking advantage of the undersized Raptors squad. Embiid has now scored at least 24 points in six of his last seven games while recording double-digit rebounds in five of those. He has failed to hit a single three-pointer across his last four games which, while limiting his overall value, typically increases his efficiency.
